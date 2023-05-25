Oelwein Firefighters were called to a report of smoke coming from eaves of a house at 517 E. Charles St. at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the smoke and fire were visible from the front of the residence.
Fire Department equipment lined the street and Oelwein Police blocked off Highway 3/East Charles to traffic as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
One resident was treated at the scene by MercyOne Ambulance for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The initial cause of the fire is determined to be an unattended candle.
The single-story, wood frame house with attached garage is considered a total loss and four people have been displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
On the Beacon website, the house is listed as a rental property of Ron Winter.
Assisting the Oelwein Fire Department were Maynard and Stanley Fire Departments, Oelwein Police Department, MercyOne Ambulance and Alliant Energy.