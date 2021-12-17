HAZLETON — Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic tried to take all the joy out of the Christmas season. Members of the Hazleton Fire Department and EMS would have none of that and decided if kids could not come to an annual Christmas party, they would bring Santa to the kids. They sweetened the deal with small bags of candy.
Hazleton Fire Chief Arne Dettbarn said his members organized a Christmas parade by decorating all of the town’s fire trucks with lights and inviting Santa and Mrs. Claus to be guests of honor. The vehicles, with lights flashing, sirens announcing them, and Christmas music blaring, toured the streets of Hazleton for two evenings, tossing bags of candy to kids who came out to get a glimpse of Santa and wave.
“We just felt the kids were really losing out on the spirit of fun last Christmas and we wanted to do something about it,” Dettbarn said.
As it turned out, the drive-by Santa parade was a big hit — so big, in fact, that the fire department decided it should become an annual tradition. Santa and Mrs. Claus agreed to visit Hazleton the week before Christmas to make sure kids have been good and to give them all a special sweet treat from the fire department.
Dettbarn said his department put together 250 bags of candy (all wrapped) that the elves handed out to kids on Thursday and Friday nights as the lighted parade crept down the streets of Hazleton in what has been dubbed “Operation Candy Claus.”
“It’s just a little something we can do to lift that Christmas spirit a little bit. I think our crew likes it as much as the kids do,” Dettbarn said.