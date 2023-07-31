WEST UNION — Learn all the basics of small batch fermentation and making sauerkraut at a food preservation workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 –7:30 p.m. The workshop will be offered at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in the Dance Pavilion as part of ISU Extension and Outreach’s Preserve the Taste of Summer program.
Participants can register for the workshop at: https://go.iastate.edu/7ZLJ18. Cost is $20 for the two-hour workshop. Need-based scholarships are available during the registration process.
Jill Weber, a Human Sciences Specialist in Food and Health with ISU Extension and Outreach, will lead the hands-on workshop.
Participants will learn about the history of fermentation, various fermented vegetables, how to do small batch fermentation in a mason jar and potential fermentation problems. They will make and take home a jar of sauerkraut to finish fermenting at home.
“These workshops are fun and helpful for beginning food preservers as well as experienced individuals who ferment foods,” said Weber. “We provide the most up-to-date science and guidelines for vegetable fermentation.”
For details, contact Jill Weber, human sciences specialist, food and health at jrweber@iastate.edu, or 319-234-6811, or Deb Kahler, office manager at Fayette County Extension and Outreach at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu.