The Tuesday Tourist Club met Dec. 13, at the Oelwein Public Library. Hostesses were Marlene Kudrna and Sue Johnson. Refreshments were holiday themed. President Anita Mars called the meeting to order. Secretary Vivian Rourke took the roll with 12 members telling of their most memorable Christmas. Committee members gave reports. The Christmas Donation Collection was conducted.

Edith Biddinger and Karen Cannon presented the program and discussion which followed, on “The Cake Therapist” by Judith Fertig. Karen began by giving a background on the author. Judith is an award-winning cookbook author whose food and lifestyle writings have appeared in many publications. She teaches cooking classes across the country, and lives in Kansas City. Judith has also appeared on the Food Network and many TV and radio stations. She gives talks, writes blogs, tweets, and posts on Facebook. “The Cake Therapist” is her first novel.

