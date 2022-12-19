The Tuesday Tourist Club met Dec. 13, at the Oelwein Public Library. Hostesses were Marlene Kudrna and Sue Johnson. Refreshments were holiday themed. President Anita Mars called the meeting to order. Secretary Vivian Rourke took the roll with 12 members telling of their most memorable Christmas. Committee members gave reports. The Christmas Donation Collection was conducted.
Edith Biddinger and Karen Cannon presented the program and discussion which followed, on “The Cake Therapist” by Judith Fertig. Karen began by giving a background on the author. Judith is an award-winning cookbook author whose food and lifestyle writings have appeared in many publications. She teaches cooking classes across the country, and lives in Kansas City. Judith has also appeared on the Food Network and many TV and radio stations. She gives talks, writes blogs, tweets, and posts on Facebook. “The Cake Therapist” is her first novel.
Edith reported on the book. It engages the mind, heart, and all five senses. Claire “Neely” O’Niel Davis is a pastry chef of extraordinary talent. Neely can taste feelings. Cinnamon makes you remember; plum is pleased with itself; orange is a wake-up call. When flavors and feeling give Neely a glimpse someone’s inner self, she can customize her creations to help that person celebrate love, overcome fear, and even mourn a devastating loss. Maybe that’s why she feels the need to leave New York City and go to her hometown, Mill Valley, Ohio, at a time when her life seems about to fall apart. The Rainbow Cake, a bakery she opens, is perfect and what she’s always dreamed of. And yet as she meets her new customers, Neely has a sense of secrets, some dark. A recurring flavor of alarming intensity signals to her perfect palate, a long-ago story that must be told. Neely has always been able to help everyone else. Getting to the end of this story may be just what she needs to help herself. It is a mystery of sorts, delving in and out of the present and back to March 1932, to put it all together.
Members were reminded the book for January is “Sister First,” by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. (Not the children’s version.)
The next meeting will be Jan. 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Hostesses will be Edith Biddinger and Kathy Adams.