Recognizing what’s temporary, demonstrating resilience, honoring memories, expressing gratitude and remembering to laugh.
It’s these values that the four valedictorians and salutatorian preached as Wapsie Valley Class of 2023 graduates crossed the stage at commencement on Sunday, May 14.
The program listed 48 graduates. Among them, Austin Klink was unable to attend after taking military leave, Principal and emcee TJ Murphy said, among the welcome, thank-yous, and interludes he also delivered.
Abbie Fyfe’s choir harmonized on “For Good,” an emotional homage to friendship from the musical, “Wicked,” based in the Wizard of Oz universe. Bookending the ceremony, Emily Redden directed the band in the processional and recessional.
Valedictorians Brylee Bellis, Keegon Brown, Brooklyn Etringer, Hannah Knight, and salutatorian Casey O’Donnell took the stage to, in turn, regale the audience with advice, anecdotes and universal truths.
Bellis advised: Contextualize what is temporary.
“Looking into the future we envision versions of ourselves we want to become, how to go places we want to be and to set goals we are ambitious to achieve. I think for many of us, the people standing here, it has been preparation, deadlines and finalization,” Bellis said.
Times have changed, she said, from when their important achievements were based around recess, lunch or naptime. “This goes to show that many things in our lives are temporary,” Bellis said.
“I think one thing we forget is temporary is our emotions. The joy you felt when Mom let you stay up past your bedtime. Temporary. The freedom you felt when you got to drive a car for the first time. Temporary. The excitement that came when you learned we had two extra months of summer break. Temporary. The comfort you felt when your dad held you in his arms after a game. Temporary.
“Life is full of temporary moments and temporary feelings,” Bellis said. “Perhaps the pain you feel after a heartbreak. The fulfillment you feel when you get a good grade on an assignment you worked really hard on. Or the anxiousness you feel when trying something new. It’s all temporary.”
The world constantly offers fast solutions, she said. “When we get bored, TikTok is only 30 seconds and your McDonald’s order takes a little longer than 60.
“The world is unforgiving, impatient and unkind. We are impatient, unforgiving, and unkind to ourselves,” Bellis observed.
“As you explore your future, use this as a reminder to have a little grace with yourself and others, and don’t be irrational or limit your chances based on temporary feelings,” Bellis said.
“Nothing lasts forever.
“Go out and make headways, take chances, live a little, and laugh a lot, because at the end of the day we’re all temporary. But our impact on each other and the world doesn’t have to be,” Bellis closed.
RESILIENCE
Discussing resilience, Etringer began with challenges the seniors have faced: “Like the derecho that took out our whole baseball field. The mold that took over our school for a few weeks. The pandemic we all lived through in 2019 (or 2020) and even the attempt at online school.”
Each classmate has diverse interests.
“We have a class full of potential nurses, doctors, designers, social workers, farmers, veterinarians, servicemen, businessmen and women.
“I know that every person in my class (has) resilience, which I was once told is one of the best traits to possibly have. We hold flexibility,” she said, “and all are willing to step out of our comfort zones. No matter what has come our way, the class will be able to push through it.
“Some of us know exactly what we want to do, and some of us are terrified of making a final decision,” Etringer observed. “It’s all going to take time.
“Take everything in that we have (and do it) right now,” she urged.
Every day they put into working on their education has brought them to today, she said.
“It may have felt like the longest, most excruciating time of our lives, but it was definitely worth every second. The class of ’23 is going to accomplish amazing things, whether we go to college or straight to work in a tractor,” Etringer closed.
MEMORIES
Urging reflection on memories was Hannah Knight’s focus.
Broadly, “we accomplished so many things” in sports, music, FFA, theater and other activities, she said. “This group of students has impacted this community in (many) ways.”
“We were always the class that caused the most trouble, but, looking back, we had the most fun,” Knight said.
She listed homecoming competitions and “endless pranks of leaving spoiled milk and bananas in Mr. Davies’ room,” among the shenanigans.
“But when it really mattered, we were there for each other,” Knight said.
“I will remember the Class of 2023 as people who showed up, cared and supported one another. Feeling that support from your classmates is one of the greatest things in the world. I hope each one of you got to experience that in some way,” she said.
As they move on to the next chapter, Knight encouraged fellow grads to note ways in which Wapsie Valley has given them strength.
GRATITUDE
Keegon Brown thanked classmates; parents; teachers, counselors, and staff; coaches; and the community.
CLOSING
Casey O’Donnell noted the grads “have finally done that thing that is required by the government. This accomplishment gives us a better chance to get out of our parents’ basement and move in with our grandparents because we know we’re always welcome, right Grandpa and Grandma?
“We will have new adventures. Some people call it growing up. Personally, I call it losing free money,” O’Donnell said. “Bills will have to be paid.”
“This fall, we’ll be going to college, starting this chapter in our lives, and we’ll have to start making our own decisions, like ‘who do I want to be?’; ‘what do I stand for?’; and ‘is this week-old pizza safe to eat?’
“I’m going to miss all the people I met along the way,” O’Donnell said.
“As Ellen DeGeneres once said, ‘Follow your passion. Stay true to yourself. And always follow your own path unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost and you see a path, by all means, follow that.’”
GRADS, HONORS
Graduates listed alphabetically, were Emma Allen, Brylee Bellis, Keegon Brown, Konnor Brown, Alex Bryan, Brooklyn Etringer, Kassidy Freitag, Madison Freitag, Kathryn Garlow, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Jenna Hammitt, Mason Harter, Emily Heineman, Clayton Hershey, Ashlyn Hyde, Benton Hyde, Anthony Jacque, Cannon Joerger, Emma Jones, Hunter Kane, Justus Kelley, Chloe Kleinheksel, Austin Klink, Braden Knight, Hanna Knight, Sophia Kohl, Jaxson Kuhlmann, Sydney Matthias, Amelia Meyers, Casey O’Donnell, Macy Ott, Kalvyn Rosengarten, Isabella Ryherd, Dawson Schmit, Kane Schmitz, Cole Snyder, Jeannie Suhr, Autumn Sullivan, Landon Sullivan, Elle Voy, Jayden Wagner, Maesi Wahl, Andrew Westpfahl, Brady Weepie, Treasa Wilcox, Delaney Youngblut and Bryce Zimmerman.
Among them were:
• Seven Wapsie Honor Society members, with medals, including Bellis, Keegon Brown, Etringer, Ashlyn Hyde, Jones, O’Donnell and Rosengarten;
• Ten Silver Cord Voluntary Service program enrollees with a goal of 200 service hours: Bellis, Etringer, Hagenow, Hammitt, Harter, Ashlyn Hyde, Jones, Hannah Knight, Elle Voy and Maesi Wahl.
• Seven Red Cord students with eight or more voluntary service hours, four or more units of blood donated or a combination thereof: Bellis, Etringer, Hammitt, Harter, Ashlyn Hyde, Schmit and Voy.
• Eleven FFA members, with blue and gold cords, including Keegon Brown, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Hershey, Jacque, Joerger, Matthias, Snyder, Voy, Wahl and Youngblut; and
• Five 4-H members, with green and white cords, who collectively have spent 26 years dedicated to 4-H: Hagenow, Hershey, Matthias, Voy and Wahl.
School Board member Steve Aiello awarded diplomas.