A vehicle traveling eastbound on 40th Street/C50 near the Oelwein Municipal Airport ran off the road around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, subsequently entering the ditch and coming to rest, airbags deployed, in the tall grass.
Reports of the accident drew the attention of the Iowa State Patrol, local ambulances and Oelwein Police, with Chief Jeremy Logan among those first to respond.
“A single vehicle car accident with complaint of injury,” explained Iowa State Patrol Trooper Nathan Roth, in speaking with the Daily Register at the scene. “I am unsure what (the injury was).”
After leaving the roadway, the car traveled approximately 100 feet before stopping.
In addition to the first responders, a tow truck from B & L Body Repair of Oelwein also arrived shortly after the mishap.