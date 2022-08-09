Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing)

 Courtesy of th eIowa Capital Dispatch

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings.

The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants to be pumped deep into the ground in North Dakota. Those ethanol companies would get substantial federal tax credits for curbing their greenhouse gas emissions and potentially higher prices for their fuels in certain states, and they would pay Summit to dispose of their carbon.

