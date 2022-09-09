Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon.

 Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.

The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims the landowners have repeatedly refused to grant access to their properties and alleged physical threats toward the company’s land agents, whose surveys will help the company determine the path of the pipeline.

