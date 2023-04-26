With the end of the current legislative session fast approaching and further action on regulating carbon pipelines stalled, more than two dozen members of the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI) rallied against the construction of the pipelines at the state Capitol Tuesday, taking their protest to the office door of Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver before they were dispersed to the building’s lower level by law enforcement.
In staging the protest, the Iowa CCI, a non-profit community organizing group which, according to its Twitter page, “has been fighting for social, economic, environmental and racial justice since 1975,” was responding to what it perceived as a lack of responsiveness on the part of Senate leadership in putting up for a vote House File 565 in its original form, which would impose strict new regulations on companies wishing to build carbon capture pipelines in the state.
“After hundreds of calls, emails, letters, and meeting requests were ignored by the Senate Majority Leader,” the CCI explained in a Tuesday press release, “CCI members went to his office to deliver their demands directly.”
If enacted in its earlier form, HF 565 would require that CO2 pipeline companies obtain voluntary easements from landowners along 90% of their proposed route before eminent domain could be utilized to acquire the remainder. In addition, the measure would require that county-level ordinances regarding pipeline placement be followed, while it would also halt the granting of required permits to build pipelines until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) finalizes its safety regulations, a process which may not occur until next year or later.
“When Senator Whitver refuses to let a bill be debated that passed the house 73-20 and is supported by 78% of voters,” posited Cherie Mortice, CCI Action Board chair following Tuesday’s protest, “you have to ask, who does he actually work for? It clearly isn’t the people of Iowa.”
Tuesday’s CCI action at the Capitol included protestors marching to Whitver’s office, where they were instructed by office staff that they were currently dealing with “other issues,” according to a portion of the encounter recorded and posted on the CCI’s Twitter page.
“Hundreds of people have reached out, and have been ignored,” said one protester, in response, “so what are we supposed to do?”
“We need this to go through before end of session,” said a second protestor, as the group peered through the door of the office. “I live in a small community of 1,200 people and this pipeline is going to be within 1,000 feet of my community and elementary school.”
Following this brief exchange, law enforcement is shown to intervene, working to disperse the group to another portion of the building.
“Everybody needs to evacuate. This is not an area where you can be,” shouted a member of the Iowa State Patrol, as he made his way through the crowd to the office door, where he turned to address the demonstrators. “Get out or you will be arrested. Move, now. Go down to the first floor. That’s your final warning. Now get out, please!”
In a subsequent Twitter post, the second protester was identified as hailing from Fairbank, someone who “traveled 3 hours to talk to Whitver. Her town is not unique. Pipeline companies want to build their deadly pipelines within a mile of many Iowa towns that have populations of 2,000 or so (people).”
“(Fairbank’s) fire department is volunteer based,” a related second post continued. “They will not be able to respond to a CO2 pipeline rupture. They will not be able to afford equipment.”
Also attending the rally was Oelwein resident and CCI member Jeff Milks.
In further illustrating the validity of their concerns, the CCI press release noted a nearly $3 million penalty handed down by the PHMSA to Denbury Gulf Coast Pipeline LLC, after one of their CO2 pipelines bust in Mississippi in 2020, an incident which sent 45 people to the hospital.
The fine, The Verge reported, came after a PHMSA investigation revealed the company did not report the CO2 release to authorities “at the earliest practicable moment.” In addition, Denbury also “failed to conduct routine inspections and lacked written procedures ‘for conducting normal operations, as well as those that would allow the operator to appropriately respond to emergencies, such as guidelines for communicating with emergency responders,’” according to The Verge report.
It is accidents like the one in Mississippi that the protestors, by encouraging legislators to impose stricter standards in Iowa, are hoping to avoid, the release noted.
“These are the same concerns CCI members have brought up to legislators about the proposed CO2 pipelines in Iowa and thus far there has been no legislation passed to protect Iowans,” according to the CCI release.