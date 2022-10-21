Card shower for Duffy’s 65th anniversary

FAIRBANK — The children of Norman and Shirley Duffy are requesting a card shower in honor of their parents’ 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4. The couple married at Saint Athanasius Church in Jesup, in 1957.
Their family includes, Susan Bauer and Steve Johns from Pittsboro, North Carolina, Tim Duffy and Pam Saunders from Mebane, North Carolina, Merlyn (Denise) Duffy from Fairbank, and grandchildren include Chris Bauer, Sarah Riedel, Brook Hess, Brittany Duffy-Ly, Dan Duffy and Hailey McKee. The happy couple also have 10 great grandchildren (one in heaven).