Shannon and Debbie Hershey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August with family and friends. Shannon Hershey and Debbie Sperry were married Aug. 5, 1973, at the United Methodist Church in Oelwein. The Rev. Warren Paige officiated. The couple are the parents of two children, Heather (Rob) Arnold, of Atkins, and Heath Hershey, of Brooklyn, Iowa, and six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Colby, Hailey, Havana, Halina and Harrison.
Shannon is retired from the Donaldson Company, in Grinnell, and from selling real estate. Debbie retired from Quantum Plastics in Victor, Iowa.
Anniversary wishes may be sent to 5031 N Lakeshore Drive, Brooklyn, IA 52211.