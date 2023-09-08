Jim and Annie (Coselman) Lindstrom will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
They have five children, Jodi (James) McGrane of Fairbank; Jill (Doug) Sullivan of Woodbury, Minnesota; Jeanna (Jason) Lumbus, Johnna, and Jimmy (Taran) Lindstrom all of Oelwein. They have six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
They enjoy going on adventures, being at the river and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to them at 508 Fourth St. SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.