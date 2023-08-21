Harry and Annie Munson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 1, 2023 with a card shower. The family will celebrate at a later date.
Harry Munson and Anna Mae “Annie” Steffens were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1963, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester.
The couple are parents of two children: Kimberly Arndt of Charles City and Christine (Scott) Werner of Grimes. Kimberly has two sons, Theo Arndt and Tait Arndt. Theo graduated from Wartburg College in May of 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and concentrations in management, marketing and leadership. He also played baseball all four years at Wartburg College. Theo is employed as a professional umpire by Major League Baseball. Tait is a senior at Wartburg College where his major is business administration with concentrations in finance, marketing, management and leadership. Tait also plays baseball for Wartburg.
Harry retired from Fareway in 1999 after 45 years of service in the meat department. Harry was the meat manager in Oelwein for 30 of those years. Annie held down the fort at home.
Harry and Annie traveled extensively after Harry retired. They met many people along their travels that they now call their friends. The couple traveled with their family on many vacations together. They also enjoyed watching their grandsons participate in whatever event was happening at the moment.
Anniversary wishes may be sent to: 17292 60th St., Oelwein, IA 50662.