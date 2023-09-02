Frank and Betty Odekirk will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19 with a family dinner and card shower.
Frank Odekirk and Betty Geary were married on Sept. 19, 1953.
The couple are the parents of two children, Kim (Gordon) Miller, of Holstein, and Kenneth (Stacy) Odekirk, of Waterloo.
There have six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Frank is retired from Donaldson Co. Betty is retired from Alternative Living.
Cards may be sent to 19 Ninth Ave. NE, Oelwein, IA 50662.