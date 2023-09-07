Ronnie “Ron” Buhr of Westgate will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
A family dinner is planned for Sept. 16, hosted by his wife, Dianne and their children, Cheri (Bob) Crawford, Maynard, Brian Buhr, Westgate and Paula (Corey) Moritz, Dublin, Ohio. A son, Bob Buhr, is deceased. They have six granddaughters, one grandson, six great-grandchildren, and one expected in November.
His family invites everyone to join in the birthday fun. “Shower him with cards on his special day because he’s loved and admired more than we can say.”
Please send cards to their home: 23646 100th St., Westgate, IA 50681.