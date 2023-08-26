Larry and Carolyn Werner will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 1. 2023, with a card shower.
Larry Werner and Carolyn Landas were married Sept. 1, 1963, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union.
He retired from Donaldson and Iowa Army National Guard. She retired as a long-time beautician in Oelwein and in her home.
The Wemers have two children, Scott (Chris) Werner, Grimes and Lisa (Jeremy) Orth, Cedar Falls. They have two granddaughters, Emma, a senior, and Paige, a sophomore, at Cedar Falls High School.
Cards can be sent to them at 16637 50th St.; Oelwein, IA 50662.