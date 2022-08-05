INDEPENDENCE – Joud Dib, MD, from Allen Hospital Cardiology, joins the Buchanan County Health Center Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road, BCHC announced.
Dr. Dib visits the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic every other Friday. His colleague, Abbie Schaa, ARNP from Allen Hospital Cardiology, visits the BCHC Cardiology Clinic in Independence every Tuesday.
Dib received his medical degree in 1996 from Lebanese University in Beirut and completed his residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, New York. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, Dib has been providing care since 2007.
The cardiology clinic joins the growing list of visiting specialists to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty clinic, which include pain management, ENT, allergy, and skin cancer, mental health counseling and psychiatric medicine, general surgery, memory and palliative care and orthopedics.
To schedule an appointment with Dib at the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, please call 877-514-3278. For more information about cardiology services and all other locally offered specialty services, visit bchealth.org. To stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please visit “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.