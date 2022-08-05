Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

220806_ol_heal_dr_dib_bchc_oelwein-img1

Dib

 COURTESY BCHC

INDEPENDENCE – Joud Dib, MD, from Allen Hospital Cardiology, joins the Buchanan County Health Center Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road, BCHC announced.

Dr. Dib visits the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic every other Friday. His colleague, Abbie Schaa, ARNP from Allen Hospital Cardiology, visits the BCHC Cardiology Clinic in Independence every Tuesday.

