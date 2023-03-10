The Oelwein High School Counseling office has invited a representative from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) to provide a free presentation on career and college planning for sophomores, juniors and their parents at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Oelwein High School Library.
Topics will include: career exploration and assessment, academic preparation and requirements, admission process and requirements, college selection and campus visits, application process, understanding the cost of attendance, scholarships and successful transitions.
For more information, contact Karolyn Kane or Katie Rice at 319-283-2731.
ICAN is a nonprofit, educational organization and the College Access Network for Iowa. A member of the National College Access Network (NCAN), ICAN has 10 Student Success Centers as near as Waterloo. For more information about ICAN, visit www.ICANsucceed.org.