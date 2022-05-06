Mother’s Day brings an opportunity to say thank you to the important women in our life, celebrating the important bonds shared among family. The day also marks the beginning of Women’s Health Week, an opportunity to recognize the importance of women and their health, which includes care beyond becoming a mother.
“There are a lot of conditions out there we have treatments for,” said Ryan Beardsley, MD an OB/GYN provider at MercyOne. “Some of these are really painful conditions women suffer through when we have ways to manage them.”
Whether you are going through puberty, pregnancy, perimenopause or menopause, women’s health has complex needs MercyOne midwives and OB/GYNs can help navigate and manage.
A lot of common reasons adolescents and young adults see a women’s health provider is for period pain and issues, pelvic pain, yeast infections, ultrasounds, well-woman exams, pap smears and other regular screenings. These visits help provide you a safe place to get treatment, education and talk about any concerns you have. “These are great things to ask because we can evaluate whether this may increase risks of problems later in life,” said Dr. Beardsley.
Recommended for women ages 21 to 65, a pap smear helps identify precursors to cervical cancer by swabbing the cervix, collecting cells that are later sent to a pathologist to look at for any abnormalities. “Cervical cancer tends to be slow growing,” said Dr. Beardsley. “As long as you are getting your pap smear every three years and HPV testing when it’s time, that gives us additional reassurance and improves your overall health.”
There is a lot of change in a woman’s body as she gets older. The transition to menopause presents unique health differences compared to the earlier stages of a woman’s life. “I am so grateful when women are willing to come in and talk about menopause and their experiences,” said Dr. Beardsley. “I’ve seen women suffering for 10+ years until it’s just debilitating to the rest of their lives before they come in. And while we might not always have a treatment, we can help manage the pain and symptoms so women don’t have to suffer through life anymore. The earlier we catch the condition, the better we can treat it.”
While Dr. Beardsley regularly sees patients in Waterloo, MercyOne offers outreach to Oelwein with Certified Nurse Midwives who visit the community to provide convenient access to women’s health. Whether visiting an OB/GYN physician like Dr. Beardsley, or visiting a midwife, MercyOne provides an integrative approach to achieve the highest level of care.
We’re committed to personalized care to meet every woman’s unique needs with confidence and compassion — so you feel empowered in your health throughout your lifetime.