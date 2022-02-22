Dec, 28, 1949 — Feb. 21, 2022
MANCHESTER— Carol Ann Morarend, 72, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, Feb., 21, 2022, at her home in Manchester. She was born on Dec. 28, 1949, to Francis and Berniece (Ries) Gassman. Graduated 1968, Ed-Co High School. Marriage: Tom Morarend, Nov. 8, 1969 at San Francisco.
Survivors: husband Tom, two sons, Commander Jason (Christina) of Pensacola, Florida, and Jesse of Edgewood; two grandchildren, three siblings, Dianne Williams, Dale (Deb) Gassman and Lynn (Jim) Harkin; a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb.25, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Reverend Tony D. Ede officiating.
Visitation: 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday at the church.
Inurnment: At a later date