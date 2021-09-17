Dec. 2, 1935 — Sept. 15, 2021
FAIRBANK — Carol Murray, 85 of Fairbank passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at United Methodist Church, Fairbank.
Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank and for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Inurnment: at a later date in the Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center, Iowa.
Memorials: may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Carol was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Oelwein, the daughter of Delbert and Frances (Dresbach) Haberkamp. She attended and graduated from Fairbank High School. After graduation she furthered her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette by getting her degree in education. Carol first taught in Waukon, Buffalo Center and the Rake School Districts, and also during that time went back to Upper Iowa to get her four year degree and graduated with honors. Carol married Charles “Chuck” Murray on Oct. 24, 1964 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Carol and Chuck first lived in the Buffalo Center area for eight years and moved to Fairbank in 1972. Carol was active in the church serving as the music leader for many years, she was also a member of the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary. Carol was an avid reader and spent countless hours at the Fairbank Library researching and keeping up on current events.
She is survived by three sons: Patrick (Emmanuelle) of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Michael (Janelle) of Buffalo Center and Thomas (Melissa) of Marion; four grandchildren: Victoria Beck, Justin Murray, Rebecca Murray (Leo Kruse) and Tyler Murray; three step-grandchildren: Ben Newman, Kennith Hunt and Madeline Hunt; two sisters: June (Bob) Swenson and Gail (David) Judisch; two sisters-in-law: Eleanor Murray and Beverly Mathison along with many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a stillborn son, Mark Todd.