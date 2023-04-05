WESLEY CHAPEL, FL – Carole S. Blue, 77, formerly of Arlington, died suddenly on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at Wesley Chapel, Florida.
Funeral services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL – Carole S. Blue, 77, formerly of Arlington, died suddenly on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at Wesley Chapel, Florida.
Funeral services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Sunny. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.