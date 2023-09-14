April 1, 1932 – Sept. 13, 2023
Caroline B. Bruehahn, 91, of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Inurnment will be at Illyria Cemetery, rural Elgin.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Caroline Bell Kinsel was born April 1, 1932, in Oelwein, the daughter of Ernest Lester and Lillie Roselin (Sullivan) Kinsel. In 1950, she graduated from Marquette High School. On Oct. 7, 1951, she was united in marriage to Eugene Bruehahn in McGregor. The marriage was blessed with four children, Crystal, Elaine, Janine and Richard. Eugene died suddenly on Dec. 14, 1971. Caroline was a devoted homemaker and was employed as a nurse’s aide, home-care worker and a waitress. She took care of many sick and needy people, learning a great deal from them about life. Caroline enjoyed all types of music and dancing, watching television, reading books, and visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed artwork, antiques and writing light-hearted articles for the local newspaper. Caroline was a member of the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. She received the Lord Jesus Christ as a child and rededicated her life to the Lord as an adult and God radically changed her life for the better.
Caroline is survived by her four children: Crystal (Tom) Yancy of Ankeny, Elaine (Donald) McGraw of Hazleton, Janine (Steve) Bailey of Ankeny and Richard Bruehahn of Sumner; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters: Marian Church of Cleveland, Tennessee and Maxine Sorenson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; special niece: Marsha (Ray) Konnichek of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Eugene; granddaughter: Robyn Bickel; great grandson: Jeremiah Edward Thompson; sister: Mabel Hughson; and three brothers-in-law: Clyde Hughson, Don Church and Dick Sorenson.