Sept. 13, 2023
OELWEIN — Caroline B. Bruehahn, 91, of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Sept. 13, 2023
OELWEIN — Caroline B. Bruehahn, 91, of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.