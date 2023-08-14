DES MOINES — The annual battle for corn stalk supremacy was won by John Cassens of Schleswig, with a winning entry of 17 feet, 7 inches. The 80-year-old farmer bested 18 other competitors in the Tall Corn Contest judged prior to the start of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Second place was claimed by Mayson Wood of Baldwin, with a stalk measuring 16-feet, 1/4 inch tall.
John Sparrgrove of Castalia earned third place with a 16-foot-tall stalk.
The contest was part of “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons were awarded to each class.