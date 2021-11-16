INDEPENDENCE – The cast has been selected for the Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) production of “And Then There Were None,” Agatha Christie’s dramatic adaptation of her best-selling novel.
Synopsis
A group of 10 people gather at the mansion on Soldier Island, just off the coast of Devon. They are invited under a variety of pretenses: for employment, for a detective case, or just for a good time. Before the party truly gets under way, a recording plays that accuses each guest of murder. Baffled, these strangers realize that they have no idea who their host is, and when the first guest is murdered, they understand that they have been brought to the island by a maniac who intends to dispense his own perverted form of justice.
Who is the killer? Is it Lombard, the mysterious regiment captain who abandoned his men? Could it be Armstrong, a doctor who has an intense interest in nervous disorders? What about Wargrave, a court justice with an eerily calm demeanor? Perhaps Vera, a young secretary with a heartbreaking secret? And who will survive this gathering and make it off the island? As time goes by, and characters fall away to the rhymes in “Ten Little Soldier Boys,” it is clear that the survivors can trust no one.
Regularly produced and adapted for stage and screen, “And Then There Were None” is a mystery thriller that set the bar for the “whodunnit” genre (credit for synopsis: Cindi Calhoun).
Performances of this PG-13 play will be at the First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, Independence, on Friday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. ($15); Saturday, Nov. 20 (dinner theater), 6:30 p.m. ($29.50); and Sunday, November 21, 2 p.m. ($15). Reservations for the dinner theater on Saturday are requested to be made by noon on Friday.
All tickets are general admission and may be reserved by contacting IACT on Facebook (indeeareacommunitytheater), calling or texting 641-228-0102, emailing iactindependence@gmail.com, or contacting any of the cast members.