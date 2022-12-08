A Wednesday night rollover involving a semi led to the death of a dozen cattle as well as citation of the vehicle’s driver for a failure to maintain control.
The incident, which took place near Calmar in Winneshiek County, occurred at approximately 10 p.m., when the semi’s driver was going southbound on U.S. Highway 52. At one point, the driver attempted to reach a water jug on the passenger side of his vehicle, leading to the semi dropping off the pavement and onto the shoulder. The driver, who was utilizing a hands-free headset, subsequently lost control, leading to both the tractor and trailer becoming overturned, KWWL reported.