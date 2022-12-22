With the onset of extreme cold, being alert for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, as well as knowing how to respond if you or someone you are with appears to be suffering from them, takes on added importance.
Frostbite:
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Frostbite “is a type of injury caused by freezing. It leads to a loss of feeling and color in the areas it affects, usually extremities such as the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation (removing the affected body part).”
Risk factors for developing frostbite include having poor blood circulation as well as a failure to properly dress for low temperatures.
Exposed skin that becomes red or painful is often a first signal that frostbite may be occurring; other indications include skin becoming white or grayish yellow, unusually firm or waxy, or numb. In cases of numbness, those suffering from frostbite might not realize they are doing so.
If signs of frostbite are noted, the best approach is to seek medical care, which is especially important if the person affected is also showing signs of hypothermia, which is a more serious condition.
In cases where frostbite is suspected but no signs of hypothermia are present, and absent immediate medical attention, the CDC offers the following recommendations:
-Get the person into a warm room as soon as possible.
-Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on feet or toes that show signs of frostbite—this increases the damage.
-Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.
-Put the areas affected by frostbite in warm—not hot—water (the temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body).
-If warm water is not available, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, you can use the heat of an armpit to warm frostbitten fingers.
-Do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can easily burn.
Hypothermia:
Hypothermia, meanwhile, “is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures. When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature,” the CDC reports.
Symptoms of Hypothermia, which, unlike frostbite, constitutes a medical emergency, include memory loss, shivering, feeling tired, confusion, the loss of manual dexterity as well as slurred speech.
If the signs of Hypothermia are observed and medical aid is not available, efforts should be made to warm the individual. In doing so, according to the CDC,
-Get the person into a warm room or shelter.
-Remove any wet clothing the person is wearing.
-Warm the center of the person’s body—chest, neck, head, and groin—using an electric blanket, if available. You can also use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.
-Warm drinks can help increase body temperature, but do not give alcoholic drinks. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.
-After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrap their body, including their head and neck, in a warm blanket.
-Get the person proper medical attention as soon as possible.
A person with severe hypothermia may be unconscious and may not seem to have a pulse or to be breathing. In this case, handle the person gently, and get emergency assistance immediately.
Perform CPR, even if the person appears dead. CPR should continue until the person responds or medical aid becomes available. Keep warming the person while performing CPR. In some cases, hypothermia victims who appear to be dead can be successfully resuscitated.