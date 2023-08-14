CEDAR FALLS — The 2023 Cedar Valley Heart Walk will be Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mudd Advertising/Prairie Lakes Campus in Cedar Falls.
The American Heart Association’s premier event to boost physical and mental health, the Heart Walk allows supporters to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This year’s theme is “I Walk to Save Lives.”
To register, visit www.CedarValleyHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via email or on social media.
The funds raised from the Cedar Valley Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
During the past five years, the American Heart Association has funded more than $12.9 million dollars on new research studies in the state of Iowa, including 67 studies at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.
“Heart disease and stroke impact people in very personal life-changing ways,” said Sydney Rogers, development director for the Cedar Valley Heart Walk. “The Heart Walk encourages participants to express, share and be inspired by the reasons why they walk while supporting an organization that leads the way in the fight against cardiovascular disease.”
Congenital heart defect survivor Kemper Kleiss serves as this year’s ambassador. A 6-year-old from Lawler, Kemper was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia with a ventricular septal defect and atrial septal defect. Her condition has required two open-heart surgeries. Kemper is active in gymnastics, swimming and dancing. She loves riding her bike, playing outside with her friends and rooting for the Iowa State Cyclones.
“Through this entire experience, Kemper continues to display amazing strength and perseverance,” said Kemper’s mother, Emily Kleiss. “She’s received great care from the minute she was born. We look forward to sharing our story at the Heart Walk because we want to help raise awareness and funds so even more lives can be saved.”
The Cedar Valley Heart Walk is sponsored in part by MercyOne Northeast Iowa.
The Cedar Valley Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues and get in their physical activity.