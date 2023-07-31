Westgate Days 2023 is coming up and there is a big lineup of entertainment and fun.
The celebration will be held Aug. 4 and 5, with Friday entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Rail on Main Street. Also on Main Street, there will be a bag tournament at 6:30 p.m. and a 50/50 drawing held at 8 p.m.
At the Opera House, a walking taco bar will open at 6 p.m. as a Community Club fundraiser. There will also be an ice cream stand at 6 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., meanwhile, Little Miss and Mr. Westgate will be crowned and the Grand Marshal will be recognized. At 7 p.m., bingo will round out the night.
On Saturday, there will be several all-day food options available, including STRKR BBQ and Boyd’s Food Trailer.The softball tournament will also take place, which is scheduled to last all day.
At 10:30 a.m., the parade will begin. Following, at 11 a.m., free activities for kids include balloon art from Mr. Nick, bounce houses, facepainting and more. Also at 11 a.m., Joker Bing will be on the basketball court.
The ice cream stand will open at noon on Saturday, as well, the same time that the dodgeball tournament at the park will also begin.
At 5 p.m., as the festival concludes, a bike rodeo at Bill Thompson Memorial Park will be held, with the celebration ending with an 8 p.m. street dance featuring Berinobis Connection.