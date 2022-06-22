INDEPENDENCE — Celebrate Indee organizers are seeking final volunteers for the festivities that will take place in Riverwalk Parks on July 3 and 4. Although the majority of shifts have been claimed, large openings in busy time frames remain vacant.
The following shifts are on Monday, July 4:
• From 3:30-6 p.m., two are needed for tickets.
• From 6-8 p.m., seven are needed for tickets.
• From 8-10:30 p.m. — with a break for fireworks — seven are needed for tickets.
• From 3:30-6 p.m. in the beverage garden, two are needed.
Over the span of the two-day event, over 80 volunteers — 1.5% of the town population —are needed to assist with beverage sales and tickets.
“We appreciate all of our community members and business representatives who have signed up to volunteer at our event this year. We thank you for being a leader in our community,” said committee member, Michelle McBride.
“We do hope that we can fill these final openings, as they are in busy time frames. We want all event attendees to have an excellent experience and keep coming back to this event for years to come. Having all volunteer slots filled will help us in achieving this mission.”
To claim a volunteer position, please visit celebrateindee.com/volunteer email celebrateindee@gmail.com, or call McBride at 319-961-0466.