Flatland Ridge members play at Celebrate Indee in 2021. Pictured are, from left, Travis McBride on fiddle, Gabe Schmidt on bass and Zach Thein on guitar.

INDEPENDENCE — The main events of this year’s Celebrate Indee will be ongoing July 3-4 in Riverwalk Parks in Independence. Here is the schedule.

Monday, July 3

Military Appreciation Night at Riverwalk Parks — Present ID for one free drink. Free bounce house night for the kids.

4:30 – 7 p.m. Pork Producers and Pipestone Food Drive. Trade two non-perishables for one free pork burger.

4 p.m. Independence Beach Wrestling Tournament

4 – 9 p.m. Giant trike rides ($5 per ride)

4 – 5:20 p.m. 42 Romeo, a National Guard military rock band

6 – 7:50 p.m. Grand Marshal, a classic rock and pop band, will play.

8:30 – 10:30 p.m., Flatland Ridge, a country, classic rock and 1990s variety band

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m. – 161st Annual Independence Day Parade (Traditional route First Street/Second Avenue NE)

10:45 a.m. – Festivities Begin at Riverwalk Parks

11 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kids Fun Zone

11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Independence Community Band

12 – 12:45 p.m., Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage

1 – 1:50 p.m., Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Performance and Class at Kid Zone Stage

2:30 – 3:15 p.m., Noa Marting Gymnastics Performance at Kid Zone Stage

4 – 4:50 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dance Academy Show at Kid Zone Stage

4 p.m., Youth Sand Volleyball Tournament

4 – 5:20 p.m., Plug Nickel variety band

5 – 5:45 p.m., Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage

6 – 7:50 p.m., Schmidt Brothers, country, rock and pop band

8:30 – 10 p.m., Not Quite Brothers, classic rock and pop band playing

10 p.m., Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River

See celebrateindee.com.

