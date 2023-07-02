INDEPENDENCE — The main events of this year’s Celebrate Indee will be ongoing July 3-4 in Riverwalk Parks in Independence. Here is the schedule.
Monday, July 3
Military Appreciation Night at Riverwalk Parks — Present ID for one free drink. Free bounce house night for the kids.
4:30 – 7 p.m. Pork Producers and Pipestone Food Drive. Trade two non-perishables for one free pork burger.
4 p.m. Independence Beach Wrestling Tournament
4 – 9 p.m. Giant trike rides ($5 per ride)
4 – 5:20 p.m. 42 Romeo, a National Guard military rock band
6 – 7:50 p.m. Grand Marshal, a classic rock and pop band, will play.
8:30 – 10:30 p.m., Flatland Ridge, a country, classic rock and 1990s variety band
Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m. – 161st Annual Independence Day Parade (Traditional route First Street/Second Avenue NE)
10:45 a.m. – Festivities Begin at Riverwalk Parks
11 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kids Fun Zone
11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Independence Community Band
12 – 12:45 p.m., Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage
1 – 1:50 p.m., Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Performance and Class at Kid Zone Stage
2:30 – 3:15 p.m., Noa Marting Gymnastics Performance at Kid Zone Stage
4 – 4:50 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dance Academy Show at Kid Zone Stage
4 p.m., Youth Sand Volleyball Tournament
4 – 5:20 p.m., Plug Nickel variety band
5 – 5:45 p.m., Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage
6 – 7:50 p.m., Schmidt Brothers, country, rock and pop band
8:30 – 10 p.m., Not Quite Brothers, classic rock and pop band playing
10 p.m., Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River
See celebrateindee.com.