In the twentieth year of Oelwein’s Olde Tyme Christmas event, hosts are the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development (OCAD) and The Oelwein Daily Register. The event is being sponsored by local businesses and is successful due to the support of all the business sponsorships, participation in activities, volunteers working and the attendees.

The event will be full of activities, with old favorites and a few new activities included. This year’s theme is “20 Years of Holiday Memories.” Parade entries and business windows can be decorated in this theme if they choose or can be decorated in the traditional Christmas spirit. All of the activities will be located in downtown Oelwein! All activities will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., except for the Craft Show Marketplace, which begins at 2 p.m. Due to all of the new businesses filling up the downtown spaces, some of the scheduled activities will have new locations.

