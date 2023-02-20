Editor’s note: for more photos and information on area FFA groups and their plans for the week, see page 10.
The Oelwein FFA Chapter, in addition to dressing up, will compete in subdistricts, host a breakfast and a fundraiser for a local animal shelter during National FFA Week, officially set for Feb. 18-25.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, they will have a pajama day.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 is John Deere vs. CASE day.
Thursday, Feb. 23 is Official Dress day.
Multiple chapter members will travel on Thursday to Calmar to compete in the subdistrict contest. Jenna Bahe is the Creed Speaker, Kendra Rechkemmer is Radio Broadcast, Lori Glew is doing Extemporaneous Speaker, Natalie Crandall is Ag Sales, Alexandria Cook is Public Speaking and Ella Strand is Job Interview.
Friday, Feb. 24 is FFA Gear day. Before school, the chapter is hosting a pancake breakfast for students and staff.
Chapter members have also decided to hold an FFA week fundraiser this year, as homerooms vie for the right to put a pie in an officer’s face, with the proceeds being donated to the Buchanan County Animal Shelter.
ABOUT THE CHAPTER
The Oelwein FFA Chapter, chartered in 1958, has 63 active members this school year and is led by advisors Bethany Pillard and Ashley Mattke.
Classes taught are Intro to Agriculture, Animal Science, Advanced Animal Science, Ag Leadership, Plant Science, Floriculture and Nursery Landscaping, Horticulture 1 and 2, Aquaculture, Veterinary Science, Food Science and Safety 1 and 2 and Soil Science.
Members have achieved some high awards since last February.
Iowa Degrees: Jillian Prouty and Morgan Alber in 2022; Ella Strand in 2023 (will be conferred in April).
American Degree: Jackson VandeVorde in 2022.
The chapter has a test plot that is southwest of the school and managed by the Kiel family.
The horticulture class is also in charge of the chapter’s annual spring plant sale. For details, check the newspaper and the chapter Facebook page, at TheOelweinFFA.
Each year, chapter members look forward to volunteering at Old Tyme Christmas with the Sleigh Rides, along with collecting donations and donating turkeys for the Feed-A-Family event.
The chapter has an FFA Alumni Association, which is planning on doing another tailgate this upcoming school year before a football game.