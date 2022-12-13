The year is not over yet, and we have many recent blessings to celebrate at the Community Kitchen Cupboard.
First of all, we received a third-place award and a check for $1,000 from Veridian Credit Union’s Spark the Spirit campaign. This was due to a nomination from local credit union employees and all the great citizens of this community who voted for us.
The Arresting Hunger/Putting Out Hunger event was also a huge success this year. To mix things up a little, Police Chief Jeremy Logan arranged for a friendly competition between the Oelwein Fire Department, who set up their group at Dollar Fresh, and the Oelwein Police Department, who set up at Fareway. While technically the Police Department won, the Kitchen Cupboard and the people we serve were the real winners: because of the event, 5,366 food items were received and $2,264.01 in money was donated, which was turned into store gift cards that are currently being used to purchase food items.
There was also talk among the firemen that they are considering adding a traveling trophy to the challenge to make it even more competitive in future years.
Then we were blessed to partner again with Oelwein FFA students to provide food boxes and turkeys for a Thanksgiving meal for 30 local families. Do you know that in the 12 years we have partnered with them, they have provided 330 turkeys and boxes for families in our community? It is such a great project, and we are pleased to work on it with them each year.
There was also the month-long hype and competition between our five Grinch contestants for Olde Tyme Christmas. As we do every year, we had great candidates for this event, and we can never sufficiently thank these competitive, fun, and creative people who with just a little nudging agreed to Grinch themselves for a month to help the Kitchen Cupboard. We are so thankful to Jerry Bostian from Fareway, Diana Stewart from Dollar Fresh, Missy Kane from Transco, Steve Milder from West Central Schools, and Sue Crandall, retired teacher and coach.
While only one can be crowned Grinch, they all worked so hard and raised whatever funds they could to help keep the food supply intact at the Kitchen Cupboard. An amazing and record-breaking amount of money, $18,032, was raised because the candidates worked hard and because community members were entertained, engaged and wanted to vote. Four of our five candidates even showed up this year in their Grinchy attire! This has never happened before, either. Everyone probably already knows this, but Diana Stewart was crowned as the 2022 Olde Tyme Christmas Grinch.
There have been so many blessings received and so many individuals, groups and community members to thank. This truly is a great community to be part of, and we thank all of you for what you do to make it better each day.
Nancy Meyer, Kitchen Cupboard Manager
Mary Kalb and Carol Hamilton, Olde Tyme Christmas Grinch Contest Coordinators