The year is not over yet, and we have many recent blessings to celebrate at the Community Kitchen Cupboard.

First of all, we received a third-place award and a check for $1,000 from Veridian Credit Union’s Spark the Spirit campaign. This was due to a nomination from local credit union employees and all the great citizens of this community who voted for us.

