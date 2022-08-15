Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Luigi Stasi

Lou “Luigi” Stasi celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday at Red Gate Park with song and lots of visiting with family, old friends and former restaurant customers.

 Jeffrey Hughes | Oelwein Daily Register

Red Gate Park on the western edge of town provided an ideal setting for the combined Italian-American Day and Kaye Russo Frazer remembrance events this past Saturday. A group of approximately 45 to 60 is estimated to have attended the events. The Oelwein City Council only recently established the observance for Kaye Frazer at last Monday’s council meeting.

The afternoon temperature hovered around 80 degrees and drove many of the older participants to seek the shade of the park shelter where food was being provided by the organizers. The heat did not bother the younger children who flocked to nearby new playground equipment where they were able to burn off their excess energy.

