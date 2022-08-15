Red Gate Park on the western edge of town provided an ideal setting for the combined Italian-American Day and Kaye Russo Frazer remembrance events this past Saturday. A group of approximately 45 to 60 is estimated to have attended the events. The Oelwein City Council only recently established the observance for Kaye Frazer at last Monday’s council meeting.
The afternoon temperature hovered around 80 degrees and drove many of the older participants to seek the shade of the park shelter where food was being provided by the organizers. The heat did not bother the younger children who flocked to nearby new playground equipment where they were able to burn off their excess energy.
Guitar music was provided by Chet Reagan of Sumner. He is a Gulf War veteran who learned to play with the aid of the ‘Guitars4Vets’ organization. “I’ve been playing for about two years now,” said Reagan, a former resident of Oelwein.
The highlight of the Italian-American Day celebration was the recognition of Luigi “Lou” Stasi who turned 90 years old Saturday. He owned and operated Luigi’s restaurant here in Oelwein for approximately 60 years before it was put out of business by a fire about 5 years ago.
Shortly after 2 p.m. a brief ceremony of remembrance was held for Kaye Frazer. Remarks were delivered by Jake Blitsch who now contributes a column in the space that Kaye’s column occupied in the Daily Register for more than 50 years.
Several participants shared that they have attended the Italian Day celebration for 45-50 years. The event that celebrates the generations of Italian heritage in Oelwein started back in the late 1940s.