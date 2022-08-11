City Council members shared some public concerns at the recent council meeting on Monday. Council members Lynda Payne and Dave Lenz talked about phone calls they have received on the conditions at Woodlawn Cemetery. Payne said after receiving some calls, she took a drive through other cemeteries in the area to see if complaints were justified and determined that Woodlawn “looks a little shaggy” by comparison.
“I think we’ve got a ways to go to be up to the other standards,” she said.
Lenz added that there is significant dirt and grass on many headstones, and he thinks maybe a little more pride should be taken in the work of cemetery employees.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said in defense of the cemetery employees, there are only three and they have more to do than just mowing. They also handle maintenance of both the grounds and equipment, prepare gravesites, pick up trash, and put flowers back on graves after wind events. It’s a continuous cycle of daily work and he can see how it is difficult to keep up with the limited number of employees.
Mulfinger also noted that the job pays $12 an hour and they are hiring.
Payne suggested the city check with the high school’s Silver Cord program to see if there are students who would take on some cemetery work for their community projects.
“Something needs to be done. Other cemeteries are able to do it, it needs to be (improved) here,” Payne said.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson was present but did not speak during the meeting. In a meeting the next day with Mulfinger, Johnson said he would work on making improvements with his staff.
During a work session following the council meeting, Blane Benham general manager for Black Hawk Waste Disposal talked to the members about renegotiating a contract with the city for the residential single hauler program to at least a two-year contract. He said costs and ex-penses are going up for his business.
“We need to look at the costs, maybe stay the same or go up a little,” Benham said. “We don’t know where the economy is going.”
Mulfinger said the city has had good response from its extra items ticket sales and would like to keep that cost down. However, Benham said they are picking up everything from TVs to deep freezers, and they don’t make anything extra after the handling costs.
Mulfinger added that Black Hawk needs to be more consistent with its reports to the city.
The single hauler contract will be up for renewal in a future council meeting.
Further into the work session, Mulfinger alerted the council to fee schedule changes that will be on the next meeting’s agenda. Among the items that may see an increase in 2023 are pool passes to the aquatic center and fire responses. The council will also evaluate the wellness center fees.
Councilman Matt Weber brought up the tree trimming schedule the city had planned to create five years ago after a service was hired to trim trees. At that time, Weber recalled, the city was going to establish a five-year trim schedule to keep up with tree maintenance in town. He said he has not seen any trimming and there are many streets where the trees need to be pared back. Being a volunteer firefighter, Weber said fire trucks are always clipping overhang-ing branches that should be trimmed. Benham said his garbage trucks have similar issues.
Mulfinger said with the extreme number of ash trees that are dead or dying on the city boule-vards, the Public Works Department has to slow down its tree trimming to accommodate the take down orders that keep coming in. He told Weber he doesn’t believe the city has the re-sources to create a trim schedule at this time. Mulfinger told the Daily Register Thursday that the Public Works Department is preparing to tackle tree projects in the fall. “We will likely hire out a lot of the tree trimming and figure out the rest with staff,” he said.