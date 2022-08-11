Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

City Council members shared some public concerns at the recent council meeting on Monday. Council members Lynda Payne and Dave Lenz talked about phone calls they have received on the conditions at Woodlawn Cemetery. Payne said after receiving some calls, she took a drive through other cemeteries in the area to see if complaints were justified and determined that Woodlawn “looks a little shaggy” by comparison.

“I think we’ve got a ways to go to be up to the other standards,” she said.

