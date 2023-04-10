Fundraising efforts for the Oelwein Event Center Campaign (OECC) received a significant boost when it was announced on Thursday that the project was awarded a grant of $700,000 by the Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant program.
Receiving this grant has pushed the level of support for the Event Center Campaign to $3.2 million.
Local support has come from several sources around the Oelwein community, including businesses, individuals, government and local charitable foundations.
The OECC recently selected Merit Construction out of four general contractors that the committee interviewed for the construction phase. Interior demolition has begun on the building and construction and renovation will begin in early May. The project has an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023.
The new event center will be an important contributor to the economy of the Oelwein area, with an estimated economic impact of $1.47 million per year. The ultimate goal of the non-profit organization is returning a portion of the annual profits to the community in the form of educational scholarships and contributions to other community projects.
Your support is essential to help meet the funding goals for the Event Center project. OECC will continue to raise funds to complete construction of the Event Center as well as to meet initial operating costs at the time of opening and lay the foundation for an endowment to cover future expenses and maintenance.
The OECC will continue its fundraising efforts by reaching out to additional potential corporate and business investors, as well as having discussions with local individuals.
An informational gathering is being hosted at Ampersand Taproom, 110 S. Frederick in Oelwein on Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m.., which is open to the public. Please RSVP at the numbers listed below.
If you would like to speak to someone about a potential donation to the project, please contact Jim Kullmer at 319-283-4000, or Deb Howard at 319-283-1105.