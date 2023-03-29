The North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) recently held its annual academic award banquet for the Class of 2023. The top five graduating athletes from each school, rated by grade-point average, were presented with a certificate of recognition.
Oelwein’s recipients were, in alphabetical order: Nevin Berry, Ray Gearhart, Jory Mortenson, Ella Schunk (unavailable for photo) and Parker Sperfslage.
Those earning recognition at Wapsie Valley, meanwhile, included Brylee Bellis, Keegon Brown, Brooklyn Etringer, Hannah Knight and Casey O’Donnell.