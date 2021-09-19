Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

TRIPOLI — Chad Block, 50, of Tripoli passed away Sunday September 19, 2021.  Services are pending with the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Trending Food Videos