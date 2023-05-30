Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series on Thyron Mathews II’s journey on “Barbecue Showdown” Season Two on Netflix. Update: Earlier this week, the business shared that they are in the top four in a public Facebook post. They were unable as yet to share the final result, which can, however, be watched online.
Adapting and overcoming, but also forging and drawing on relationships, are skills that served Thyron Mathews II, one of the Ts in Oelwein’s T & T Barbecue food trailer, both in his job as Fayette County Jail administrator as well as on Season Two of “Barbecue Showdown,” out last Friday on Netflix.
Is there an American Barbecue Champion among us?
Time will tell.
Season One of “America’s Barbecue Showdown” was released in September 2020, and Thyron was already a follower of the program when he applied in 2021.
“I was a fan of how family-oriented the cast was towards each other,” said Thyron, now of Oelwein, who traces the roots of his award-winning barbecue to the village of Royal in Wildwood, Florida.
Meanwhile, fundraisers and other events T & T typically caters like Oelwein’s Party in the Park were largely canceled as scientists searched for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“This business was built to help fundraise money for churches, different organizations,” Thyron said, listing causes like scholarships, family assistance, and organizations fighting cancer.
With help from friends, the Oelwein entrepreneurs came up with a game plan.
“I would say 70% of our customer base was from surrounding counties and surrounding states coming into Oelwein to have our barbecue. That’s when I knew I had something special,” Thyron said.
“That’s when our YouTube channel climbed too,” said his wife, Terri, a Waterloo native.
From spring 2020 to present, their T & T BBQ channel on YouTube climbed from under 10,000 subscribers to nearly 60,000.
The couple, who met decades earlier at Upper Iowa University about the time Thyron and a friend started T & T, already followed many of the show’s cast on social media.
His long-simmering passion for barbecue left a good taste after multiple interviews, and soon he was turning down catering opportunities — his second job — to save up a month’s worth of vacation to record the show starting in early February 2022, in Covington, Georgia.
The struggle was made known. Family and friends sprung to aid the family business. Thyron’s uncle, Cedrick “Ced” Gavin, came up “extra early” to assist the family in the barbecue catering business “so I could still work,” Thyron said. Thyron and Terri’s kids, Dallas, Thyron “T” III, and eldest Gladice pitched in helping run the business. A YouTube follower-friend of Thyron’s from California, Rick Farmer of The Meat Stall, flew out to assist for a week at no charge, as well.
Once arriving on scene in Georgia, Thyron met the cast and got to work competing, working long hours all month.
“When I met everybody, it was these bigger-than-life characters, and I consider myself a bigger-than-life character.
“The love, the respect was there,” Thyron said.
He termed the competition “intimidating.”
Competitors brought various cooking skills into play, with many hailing from large metros and the coasts.
“It was more than a barbecue competition, it was like open fire, traditional cooking, a lot of untraditional smoking, Brazil cooking,” Thyron said.
Among tests featured were the flaming sand pit called “the trench,” and a pepper sauce challenge, “spice is nice.”
The trench “was like a big sandbox full of fire,” Thyron said. “Working in there was like 120 degrees, it was fire everywhere, you turn, and you had to cook over open flames, under the ground, over the ground, on stones, on rocks, it wasn’t like you had pits.
“Some episodes we were allowed to use pits and different things of that nature, but you really had to adapt and overcome.”
“This competition took us out of our comfort zone and threw us on an equal playing ground,” Thyron said.
“An example of that was the ‘spice is nice’ challenge,” Terri said.
“It was the second episode,” Thyron said. “Cooking with the spiciest peppers in the world. Ghost peppers, Carolina Reapers and habanero peppers, you had to make your own hot sauce. I was able to do good on that episode and many more.”
Thyron employed traits from his career as a jail “warden,” to adapt and overcome, he said.
“I work with the most unpredictable thing in the world, more unpredictable than water, more than fire — I work with people,” Thyron said.
“Working with people helped me to adapt to anything, and I think that was one of my key things in life and in this competition.
“This competition was hard. It was long days and long nights. It was grinding every episode, every one I was involved with was blood, sweat and tears.
“What you see on Netflix is an understatement. I’ll be honest with you, I wouldn’t do it again. When you see people on these reality shows you’d be like ‘ugh — they’re acting.’ No. It’s a journey. It’s a battle. It’s a real-life struggle to make it through. These shows are meant to challenge your ability.”
As for the trench, there were “many medical staff,” on set, Thyron said, and “so much protocol there that nobody was in danger. But you are working with fire. I believe I lost close to 18 pounds from just walking the heat. I think I’m underexaggerating.
“People ask me, ‘T, was it that hard?’” Thyron responds, eyes wide, shouting. “The answer is yes! And yes. And yes, it was that hard!’
Through the trials, the cast became close, Thyron said.
“It was an environment that felt like we were family. When people left, you honestly were shaken. There was no bad guys, there was no drama,” Thyron said.
“First time being away from my family for this long a period of time, and it was emotional,” Thyron added. He remains in contact with former competitors.
Aside from job skills, Thyron drew on his faith.
“The Bible says God will open up the windows of heaven and pull out blessings so that you won’t have room enough to receive them. We believe the Netflix thing and everything is from sowing a great seed, that God has opened up the windows of heaven,” Thyron said.
Thyron and Terri both have full-time jobs. They’re both full-time parents. They have a full-time catering business. And he did the show. He had a lot going on and he still does.
“I couldn’t do this without my wife. And she is not a huge fan of barbecue. She tells me, ‘I’m just a huge fan of you.’ And that gives me the motivation I need to take on the world.”