Fairbank City Council heard updates as to a change in staging for early construction on the Main Street/Iowa 281 project and the specific detours.
Reporting to the council on a Main Street/281 project-related pre-construction meeting, Public Works Director Brian Delagardelle noted a change in the phasing of the project.
The street project will begin March 27, weather permitting. Stage 1B and 1A of the project have been swapped.
“They’re switching 1(A) and (1B) around because of the water service line to Don’s (Truck Sales), of which side of the bridge they’ll come across first. This south side will be closed first now, instead. Good somebody caught that,” Delagardelle said.
First, Stage 1B involves construction on the south lane of Main on the east side of the bridge, adjacent to Don’s Truck Sales and the next lot east of First Street, per detour drawings on the city website.
Second, Stage 1A involves the north lane on the east side of the bridge, next to Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Throughout 1B and 1A, First Street will also be closed on both sides from Main Street but appears to remain open from the back.
A stop light will be posted on both sides of the construction for lane traffic to alternate.
Stage 2 will see First Street reopened. Both sides of Main Street will be closed up to and including Fourth Street. Traffic will have to take Fifth Street, the street on which the Fairbank Aquatic Center is located, around to First Street.
Stage 3 will close Fourth Street South, including closing its intersections with East Main Street by Fairbank Food Center, and Grove Street by Casey’s General Store. Detour traffic in both directions will be routed from East Main to Second Street North to Forest Street to Fifth Street and east on Grove Street/281.
TRUCK DETOUR
The council discussed the truck detour.
From Oelwein starting March 27, through traffic can take W13/Fairbank Amish Boulevard to C57/120th Street for faster travel.
Delagardelle and Mayor Bill Cowell expressed their desire to make local and through truck traffic aware of the detour.
Would the C57 detour start right away, Councilman Ron Woods asked.
“It’ll start down by the bridge right away, it’s the first phase of the project. They’re going to start on the water main and services. The first thing is the traffic light, one-way traffic,” Delagardelle said.
“All the signs outside of town will be put up, as well,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
WATER SERVICE LINES
Delagardelle described searching for contractors to assist with a water service line project in discussion of the Main Street/281 project.
“We sent letters out to everybody,” Delagardelle said.
“Right now we’re 90% sure everything’s copper going into the buildings as it is right now,” Delagardelle said.
He spoke to a local contractor who indicated, “If copper lines were to go bad, which is very rare, it would be at the connection.”
“We’ll see when they start digging,” Delagardelle said. “It wasn’t in the plan to replace them.”
Water service line changes already planned are to give city hall their own service line “because that comes in from the neighboring building.” Also, a service line stub will be installed on the lot between the post office and the flower shop, “just if anything would ever come along in the future on that area. That’s in the plans too,” Delagardelle said.
FINANCIAL COMPONENT
Fuller informed the council of a financial comment from the Department of Transportation.
“(Hugh Holak with the Iowa DOT) told us they are not going to bill us until the project is complete. Complete means, grass is growing,” Fuller said. “We were going to put V62’s project in with this project, so we might have to come up with a different plan of how we’re going to pay for that project,” she said, mentioning potential funding details.
The Main Street/Iowa Highway 281 detailed estimate is $2.02 million city cost, $3.3 million total with contingency, shared with the Department of Transportation. Plans indicate the project will start at Walnut Street and Iowa 281 by the clinic at Fairbank Street, and end at Fifth and Grove Street by the railroad and school crossing.
Fairbank City Council approved $150,000 to pave a quarter-mile stretch of Buchanan County Road V62/Baxter Avenue after hearing from the Buchanan County engineer when the council met Oct. 24. Buchanan County will pay the other half of the $300,000 estimate.
The city’s cost-shared portion of the project will begin south of the clinic at Fairbank Street (281 West), and continue one-quarter mile south, whereupon pavement will continue as Buchanan County.