Three people are facing charges following an Oelwein Police Department investigation into incidents of selling alcohol and tobacco/vape products to minors, as well as illegal hemp sales.
According to an Oelwein Police Department news release, the charges stem from incidents on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, employees of H & S Store, LLC (AKA BP Gas), 801 East Charles Street, allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco products to persons under the legal age. Further, on Dec. 10, employees at this location allegedly sold tobacco/vape products to a person under the legal age.
On the business premises, illegally labeled and distributed hemp products were located and seized, according to the police. Hemp products marketed and sold for inhalation use are illegal in the state of Iowa.
Jamshaid Yousaf, 31, of Dubuque, is charged with three counts of licensee/permittee supplying alcohol to person under the legal age, one count of supplying alcohol to person under the legal age as an employee, one count of providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor as an employee, and one count of sale/distribution of a hemp inhalation product.
Robert Moser, 22, of Oelwein, is charged with supplying alcohol to person under the legal age as an employee and providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor as an employee.
Kassandra Cole, 22, of Hazleton, is charged with providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor as an employee.
The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division with this investigation.