Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series about John and Jodi Philipp and their charity as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Please see Friday’s edition of the Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.

Those in northeastern Iowa fortunate enough to see one of Santa’s reindeer prior to Christmas Eve likely have Jodi and John Philipp to thank. As one of the few farms in the region boasting reindeer, 2-Jo’s Farm, which the Philipps own, is well-known for using theirs to help bring the Christmas season alive, through their appearances as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at various events and holiday celebrations. Known also for charitable efforts through their Dear Santa program, the myriad joys these Clauses bring, however, have lately been matched by personal tragedies, ones that, while requiring them to adapt, have not deterred their commitment to making the season better for those around them.

