Those in northeastern Iowa fortunate enough to see one of Santa’s reindeer prior to Christmas Eve likely have Jodi and John Philipp to thank. As one of the few farms in the region boasting reindeer, 2-Jo’s Farm, which the Philipps own, is well-known for using theirs to help bring the Christmas season alive, through their appearances as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at various events and holiday celebrations. Known also for charitable efforts through their Dear Santa program, the myriad joys these Clauses bring, however, have lately been matched by personal tragedies, ones that, while requiring them to adapt, have not deterred their commitment to making the season better for those around them.
In looking back on what the past few years have held for them and 2-Jo Farm, “life has been unpredictable,” Jodi Philipp said.
Long a fixture at their 73rd Street location in Van Horne, 2-Jo’s Farm was primarily an equestrian boarding and riding location, one complete with an indoor arena, serving the needs of area horse-lovers. In addition to the farm’s horses and other animals, however, were also, of all things, reindeer. “We’ve had different numbers of them for more than 20 years,” Philipp explained, uncommon stock which, long ago, she and John decided to put to good use during the holidays by helping them become the embodiment of Santa and Mrs. Claus, roles which their reindeer allowed them to bring to life in a way few others could.
What followed were their increasingly frequent appearances throughout the state and region as the Clauses at a number of different holiday celebrations and Christmas-related commercial events. This same spirit also led them to begin the Dear Santa program over two decades ago, through which the Philipps would invite wish lists from families in need, select from among the writers, and do their holiday-best to fulfill those requests. “We cover needs first,” Philipp said.
In answering the Dear Santa letters, the Philipps, thanks to 2-Jo Farm, were able to provide for families in a way that others simply could not. “We would deliver their gifts with Santa and his reindeer,” Philipp said. “We wanted them to get that personal touch,” she added, “and to keep it magical.”
As the years went along, however, the number of Dear Santa letters and the extent of the needs and wishes they contained became overwhelming, to the point that, in a 2016 post on the Dear Santa Program’s Facebook page, the Philipps shared a painful decision they had reached. “After much consideration,” the post read, “I have decided to retire The Dear Santa Program,” citing personal considerations as the major reason for the announcement. “It has been a challenging year for our family and it’s time to focus on our needs.”
“It gives me a heavy heart as we have helped thousands of families over 17 years,” it continued. “For that I am thankful and so proud of all the wonderful friends, relatives and even strangers that have helped make this program a huge success over the years,” while also noting that “We will be making special exceptions from time to time if we are able ... giving and being charitable should always be a priority with everyone.”
“We are just hard-working people, but we got to the point where we were spending $16,000 of our own money, and we were not equipped to do that,” Philipp recalled.
Finding it difficult to eliminate their charity entirely, in later years, the program did continue, though with some changes. At one point, Philipp said, U.S. Bank sponsored their efforts, and the corporation was able to “adopt needy families through us,” she explained, which kept the tradition alive and provided those in need “a central location to get their gifts,” she said, and a magical one, at that.
Among those the Philipps assisted during this period were families devastated by the Marshalltown tornadoes of 2018, prompting the couple to post on the Dear Santa page, “It would appear that we are coming out of retirement briefly this year to help with the devastating tornado that hit Marshalltown.”
Unable to extinguish their giving spirit and alter egos as Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Philipps’ giving continued, until a series of tragedies further tested their resilience and jeopardized everything they had established.
“Ironically, we would be hit by health concerns and storms, ourselves,” Philipp recalled.
These challenges began in 2019, when John was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, leading him, that October, to enter a three-month medical study, requiring vaccines on four days each week. By 2020, Philipp said, “the study drug had gotten John’s mass under control,” though, on one medical trip later that year, another unthinkable event shook the couple. “We were in Iowa City getting treatment when the Derecho hit,” she said, referring to the devastating natural disaster which struck central Iowa on August 10, 2020.
With its 140 mile-an-hour winds, the storm destroyed 2-Jo’s Farm in Van Horne, forcing the Philipps to move to nearby Chelsea, Iowa, where they attempted to start again as they dealt with the reality of their obliterated equine operation. In Chelsea, meanwhile, as Philipp explained, she and John “moved into an old historic funeral home and changed it into a bed and breakfast,” which they called Periwinkle Place Manor, located at 704 Main St.
What was left of 2-Jo’s Farm, meanwhile, remains in limbo, as, instead of rebuilding, Philipp said, “we have it up for sale, and have been working on that.”
“It’ll take a while to get things in order there,” she added.
Despite the devastation, however, the Philipps’ Christmas spirit was untouched, evidenced by their efforts to reclaim from the remnants of their farm the vestiges of their magical personas. Following the Derecho, Philipp said, “we dug the Santa sleighs out of the wreckage and cleaned them up,” a move symbolic of what was to come, despite their lost farm and John’s health concerns.