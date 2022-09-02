Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Charles Eugene “Gene” Sliter, 92, died September 1, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Gene’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com

