FAYETTE — Charles Eugene “Gene” Sliter, 92, died September 1, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Gene’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Gene was born Sept. 20, 1929, only child of Clyde and Carol (Regele) Sliter, and grew up on the family farm near Lamont and graduated from Lamont High School in 1947.
He married Betty Jean Clendenen on Sept. 24, 1950. They were blessed with three children, Janet, Steven, and Stuart. Betty Jean preceded him in death on December 3, 1989.
Gene served in the Army from 1951-53 during the Korean conflict. He was a member of American Legion Post 219 of Arlington and had been a continuous member of the Legion for over 50 years. He was also a long-time Farm Bureau Member.
Gene was a member of the Fayette United Methodist Church, and for over 25 years also frequently attended St. Luke’s Church in Dubuque.
He was a lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters and looked forward each year to attending the annual conventions, with other Lincoln “look alikes.”
Gene was retired farmer. He loved driving – whether it be his Dodge pick-up, Lincoln automobile, lawnmower, tractor, or other farm machinery. He loved being outside, tiling the soil, planting, or harvesting crops, mowing – and after retirement still kept busy by helping neighboring farmers in any way he could.
He enjoyed smoking his pipe, playing cards, and having coffee with his friends, and fishing or hunting whenever he had a chance. He was a loyal companion to his special friend, Eleanor Jach, in Dubuque. Eleanor preceded him in death on July 25, 2018.
Gene had much pride in the accomplishments of his children and their families. His children and grandchildren survive: Janet Refior, her daughters Vicki Arthur and Sharon (Kelly) Miyamoto and Gene’s great-granddaughter Marissa and great-great grandson, Skylar, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Steven (Lisa) Sliter and daughter Dakota and step-son, Paul all of Hampton; Stuart (Denise) Sliter of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, and their daughters Lynn (Jason) Demaray and Gene’s great-grandchildren, McKenna, Cashton, and Oakley of New Hampton; and Erin (Patrick) Beidle and Gene’s great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and William of Montgomery, Texas. Gene’s son-in-law, Richard Refior preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2010.