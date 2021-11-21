ARLINGTON — Charley Daisy, 86, of Arlington, Iowa, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday evening, Nov. 19, 2021, from COVID-related issues.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington, with Rev. Dennis Daisy officiating.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and for one hour before the service on Wednesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington.
Interment will be at Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at the visitation and service.
Charley Prowse Daisy was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in rural Arlington, Iowa, the son of Wesley and Opal (Prowse) Daisy. He attended school in Arlington and then moved with his family to Tomah, Wisconsin where he graduated from Tomah High School.
Charley crop and dairy farmed in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. He was married to Mary Lou Erickson on Sept. 11, 1957, at the Lutheran Church in Elgin, Iowa. They were blessed with four children. The family moved to Wadena, Iowa in 1970 where they operated several businesses including Tavern in the Town supper club. Charley and Mary Lou then divorced, and Charley moved to Arlington. He married Shirley Carnall on March 30, 1972, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Charley farmed near Arlington and sold Moorman’s Feed. In 1983, Charley opened Charley’s Quick Shop in Arlington and later added stores in Wadena and Volga. He retired in 2017. Charley was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. Charley’s passion was farming. In his free time, his favorite pastime was fishing and traveling. In earlier years, Charley enjoyed deer hunting.
Left to honor his memory are his companion Julia Faust of Arlington; daughter Denise (John) Whalen of Champlin, Minnesota; three sons: Rev. Dennis (Jeanie) Daisy of Rio Dell, California, Charles Daisy of St. Louis Park, Minnesota and Wesley (Tamara) Daisy of Yankton, South Dakota; stepdaughter Twyla (Terry) Scherbring of Oelwein and cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents; wife Shirley Carnall Daisy on Nov. 25, 1994; companion Marjorie Brehme on April 4, 2015; stepson Doug Carnall; step daughter-in-law Ronette Carnall; brother Gerald Daisy; and two sisters Geraldine Myers and Betty Fry.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rockford, Illinois, and to Cedar Valley Hospice for the excellent care and compassion that they gave to Charley and his family.