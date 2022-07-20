March 4, 1929 — July 19, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS — Chelo Collier, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids, with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Chelo was born March 4, 1929, in Oelwein, the daughter of Juan Olivos and Mary Paula Hernandez. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1947. Chelo was united in marriage to Beryl Collier on June 14, 1952, in Oelwein. She was an active member at St. Ludmila Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Circle. She was also a member of the Los Amigos Club. Chelo’s faith, family, and especially her grandchildren were her life.
Survivors include her children, Chris (Pat) Kistler of Anamosa, Linda (Juan) Trevino of Ely, and Paula (Mark) Ekstrom of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jaime Bartunek, Brooke (Jeff) Boetticher, Tracy (Will) Adam, Eric (Elisa) Voigt, Ben (Shanelle) Kistler, and Erin (Sam) Knupp; great-grandchildren, Joslynn and Annabelle Ovel, Milo and Emerson Knupp, Jacob and Josh Bartunek, and Metz and Henry Boetticher; sister, Rosie (Kent) Casey of Oelwein; brother, Richard (Tawni) Hernandez of Palm Coast, Florida; sisters-in-law, Joan Hernandez of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Grace Hernandez of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Olivos and Mary Paula Hernandez; husband, Beryl; grandson, Brian Bartunek; brothers, John and Robert Hernandez; sisters-in-law, Norma Hernandez, Alice Hernandez, Margaret Miller, and Jayne Christensen; and brothers-in-law, Keith Collier and Golden Miller.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ludmila Catholic Church or Hospice of Mercy.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy, especially Laura, Karisa, Mallory, and Rene.
Please share a memory of Chelo at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.