221128_ol_news_wings_chess_club-img

When nine Wings Park Elementary students in the Fourth-Grade Chess Club attended the Iowa City Public Library’s annual Steve Young Memorial Chess Tournament on Nov. 19, Beau Berryman placed second in their grade bracket. Ares Johnson was runner-up on the team. From left to right, Willow Tripp, Berryman, Sawyer Ingersoll, Cael Scott, Johnson, Colton Arnold, Damon Rader, Aubree Johnson and advisor Jacob Garnette. Not pictured is participant Carson Eckhoff.

 Photo by Clinton Berryman | via Oelwein Husky Adventures

A member of the Husky Adventures’ new Fourth Grade Chess Club, Beau Berryman, surprised a tournament coordinator by placing second in the grade bracket with four wins out of five at the Iowa City Public Library’s annual Steve Young Memorial Chess Tournament on Nov. 19.

The winner of the fourth-grade tournament, Landon Xie, won all five games.

