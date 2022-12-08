A member of the Husky Adventures’ new Fourth Grade Chess Club, Beau Berryman, surprised a tournament coordinator by placing second in the grade bracket with four wins out of five at the Iowa City Public Library’s annual Steve Young Memorial Chess Tournament on Nov. 19.
The winner of the fourth-grade tournament, Landon Xie, won all five games.
Seventeen fourth-graders played in the tournament, based on the results provided. It was an open tournament, and the Huskies’ advisor, Jacob Garnette, brought all the club members who wanted to go — nine out of the 11. Participants were, Berryman, Ares Johnson (team runner-up), Cael Scott, Willow Tripp, Aubree Johnson, Colton Arnold, Carson Eckoff, Damon Rader, and Sawyer Ingersoll
Garnette began with the Oelwein School District this year as a K-5 counselor. His willingness to advise the club meant it was added as part of the Husky Adventures before- and after-school program. He is working toward a chess coaching authorization and hopes to offer classes locally.
The tournament was open to all students grades 3-6, as well as younger students if members of the U.S. Chess Federation (USCF). Member players rated over USCF 1000 competed separately.
Individual trophies were awarded for each grade; there was no team scoring.
“The coordinator was under the impression that we may not score in the top three of the fourth-grade bracket and did not want to send us home empty-handed
since we drove so far — a nice gesture. The runner up trophy was going to go to the athlete on our team who had the best score,” Garnette said.
“Unexpectedly to him (the coordinator), we had an athlete score in the top three,” Garnette said.
So Johnson received the runner-up trophy for having 2.5 wins out of 5 games.
CHESS LESSONS
Fourth Grade Chess Club members have been working hard to learn tactics, such as forks, double attacks, pins and different checkmating patterns.
“The kiddos were also taught how to open the game appropriately with the king’s pawn, ‘e4,’ develop their minor pieces and castle their king,” Garnette said.
They also studied a certain four-move checkmating sequence, which Garnette said “is a favorite amongst the kids, along with some other traps.”
But the best laid plans of pawns and kings sometimes go awry.
“When it comes to a pattern breaking during a game, I taught them how to think through positions during the different phases of the game.”
“For instance, during the opening, if the pattern breaks, they need to prioritize king safety and get their king castled, then develop their minor pieces (knights and bishops) to effective squares, and control the center,” Garnette said.
For defense in the middle game, he encourages students to look for opportunities.
Offensively, they look for “hanging pieces” — unprotected opponent pieces that can be captured without sacrificing one of their own – as well as chances to check the opponent’s king and to use other tactics they can mount by targeting a weakly-defended piece.
“I also stress, to the point of redundancy, for them to walk through these thought-checks for themselves, to think like their opponent, to ensure they’re not vulnerable to these things, but they don’t do it as often as I’d like them to, and then that’s when we see them agonizingly blunder their queens,” Garnette said.
“Lastly, during the endgame, I tell them to capitalize on advantages, no matter how small. If they have a pawn advantage, start pushing those pawns!”
TO JOIN CHESS CLUB
As of now, Chess Club membership is open to fourth-graders at Wings Park.
Garnette indicated wanting to open the club to more grade levels but noted he also coaches basketball and has his first baby on the way.
“So that needs to be thought through a little more,” Garnette said.
In the meantime, there are plenty of other ways for students and adults to get involved in chess.
Garnette highly recommended the free chess website, Lichess.org. It teaches “everything you need to know about chess” from moving pieces to learning openings, tactics and endgames. They offer coaching, online tournaments and games all for free, he said.
The Iowa Chess Association website, Iowa-chess.com, has information for tournaments in or near Iowa and the location of clubs throughout the state.
“Lastly, I am working on getting my level 1 chess coaching authorization and hope to be offering beginner classes in Oelwein and Waterloo soon,” Garnette said.