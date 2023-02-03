Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Iowa DNR is hoping that, as Iowans complete their 2022 taxes this winter, they consider supporting the state’s fish and wildlife by donating to a little-recognized checkoff program.

What is known as the Chickadee Checkoff, which provides funds to the state’s Wildlife Diversity Program/Fund and specifically supports Iowa’s non-game animals, has seen a drastic decline in the donations it has received in recent years, according to Iowa DNR wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd.

Trending Food Videos