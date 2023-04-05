The Iowa DNR is hoping that, as Iowans complete their 2022 taxes this spring, they consider supporting the state’s fish and wildlife by donating to a little-recognized checkoff program.
What is known as the Chickadee Checkoff, which provides funds to the state’s Wildlife Diversity Program/Fund and specifically supports Iowa’s non-game animals, has seen a drastic decline in the donations it has received in recent years, according to Iowa DNR wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd.
The fund supported by the Chickadee Checkoff “is the only program that has a 100 percent focus on all the wildlife you can’t hunt, fish or trap,” Shepherd explained to Radio Iowa. “So, you know, game species, game fish have other funding sources through hunting license and fishing license dollars. But non-game wildlife doesn’t get a lot of money from those sources. And our major funding to support those species comes from the Chickadee Checkoff and the natural resources license plates.”
The number of Iowans contributing to this cause, however, one that first appeared on Iowa’s tax forms during the 1980s, has recently dwindled, though the generosity of those who continue to contribute has kept this decline from becoming a greater crisis.
“A decade ago, we had several thousand more people who were donating,” Shepherd said, “and we’re down to just about 6,000 people donating, they’re just being more generous with their donations.”
Recently, the decline of supporters has been especially precipitous: for example, the number of those choosing to donate to the fund fell by a thousand individuals between the years 2020 and 2021 alone.
Because the money given to the effort supports numerous species and thus has such varied uses, the decline has affected a wide range of aspects related to supporting wildlife. Examples of things the Chickadee Checkoff funds include “working to enhance habitat for non-game wildlife, finding areas to conserve… and doing data surveys for species such as the Rusty Patch Bumblebee, which is a federally endangered species,” Shepherd described, according to the Radio Iowa report.
Other animals the fund assists include salamanders, turtles, bald eagles, the wide array of Iowa’s songbirds, as well as monarch butterflies.
In accounting for the dip in support, Shepherd identified the prevalence of people electronically filing their taxes as a likely culprit. “With most tax preparers, you need to be very vocal that you’d like to donate to the Chickadee Checkoff or they will just skip right over it,” she explained. “Some tax preparers will even charge more if you want to donate on the contribution line. So, you know, that’s a deterrent for folks. And then also, if you’re using one of the electronic programs like TurboTax, or whatever, a lot of times it can just be easy to skip over or miss.”
Shepherd, who hopes a better understanding of how the Checkoff money is utilized will motivate more Iowans to consider giving, indicated that, while the average donation they receive is $12, any amount, no matter how small, stands to make a significant difference. “Folks can donate as little as a dollar on their state tax form… there’s four different charitable organizations on the tax form that are eligible for donations and you can throw a dollar at each of them,” she said, Radio Iowa reported.
“And it makes a difference,” Shepherd concluded.